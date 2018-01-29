Thief is given a jail term after air vending machine raids at two service stations

A thief who raided two service station air vending machines while driving with false number plates and no insurance has been jailed.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 16 how Stephen Lunnon, 47, struck at the Airvending Ltd machines at Tesco Extra, at Clay Cross, and Morrisons, in Chesterfield, in December.

Rod Chapman, prosecuting, said an investigator monitored Lunnon and a co-accused during the raids as they used a vacuum to get cash and were in a car with false plates and no insurance.

Lunnon, who has previous convictions and is a serving prisoner, pleaded guilty to two thefts, fraudulently using a registration plate and having no insurance. Serena Simpson, defending, said Lunnon wants to turn his life around and he is sorry.

Magistrates sentenced Lunnon, of Caradoc Close, Coventry, to 18 weeks’ custody and his licence was endorsed with points meaning he received a six-month ban. He must also pay £200 compensation. His co-accused was previously sentenced with a community order.