Search

Thieves target cars left on Derbyshire’s snowy roads

Police are advising motorists to empty their cars before they abandon them
Police are advising motorists to empty their cars before they abandon them

Opportunistic thieves have been targeting cars which have been abandoned in the snow and smashing the windows to search for valuables.

Overnight, between Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10 three cars have been targeted on Ringinglow Road in Hathersage. All of them have had the front offside window smashed.

Three vehicles have been targeted already

Three vehicles have been targeted already

A spokesman for the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “Please can we also take this opportunity to urge motorists to only make journeys in the severe weather conditions when absolutely necessary.

“If you have no choice but to abandon your vehicle, please ensure it is emptied of all valuables, alarms are set and recovery is arranged at the earliest opportunity.”

Cars which have been abdandoned in the snow have been targeted by thieves

Cars which have been abdandoned in the snow have been targeted by thieves