This is how much the 10 top earners in Derbyshire councils earned in 2017-18

1. #Thu Apr 11 08:08:16 BST 2019''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=other''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Ian Stephenson - 175,162 GBP (Derbyshire County Council)''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=The county council paid former chief executive Mr Stephenson - who left his role in 2017 after the authority agreed to cut its management team - a salary of 50,468 pounds and 124,694 pounds in compensation in 2017/18.''[IPTC]Headline=Ian Stephenson - 175,162 GBP (Derbyshire County Council)

The county council paid former chief executive Mr Stephenson - who left his role in 2017 after the cash-strapped authority agreed to cut its management team - a salary of 50,468 pounds and 124,694 pounds in compensation in 2017/18.

other