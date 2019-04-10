This is how much the 10 top earners in Derbyshire councils earned in 2017-18

A report from the Taxpayers’ Alliance detailed the bumper pay deals for senior staff at local authorities with many earning more than Prime Minster Theresa May's combined salary entitlement of £153,907. Here are the top 10 highest earners for the borough, district and county councils in Derbyshire for 2017-18.
Ian Stephenson - 175,162 GBP (Derbyshire County Council). The county council paid former chief executive Mr Stephenson - who left his role in 2017 after the authority agreed to cut its management team - a salary of 50,468 pounds and 124,694 pounds in compensation in 2017/18.
Jeremy Jaroszek - 143,306 GBP (Erewash Borough Council). The chief executive was paid a salary of 112,449 pounds, another payment of 1,239 pounds and a pension payment of 29,618 pounds in 2017/18.
Daniel Swaine - 130,853 GBP (Bolsover District Council & North East Derbyshire District Council). Mr Swaine was paid a salary of 114,972 pounds and a pension of 15,881 pounds in his role as joint chief executive of Bolsover District Council & North East Derbyshire District Council in 2017/18.
Undisclosed - 122,500 GBP (South Derbyshire District Council). An undisclosed officer at South Derbyshire District Council was paid a salary of 122,500 pounds in 2017/18.
