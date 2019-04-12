This is what the weather is set to be like over Easter in Derbyshire

The Easter bank holiday weekend is quickly approaching - but will the weather be bright and sunny or bleak and grey?

This is what the weather is set to be like over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

What will the weather be like in Derbyshire for Easter?

The beginning of next week in Derbyshire looks set to be cloudy and dry, with an average daytime temperature of around 12C and a minimum temperature of 5-7C.

The Met Office forecast explains that there will be some sunny spells scattered within the cloud, and that central and eastern areas will remain mostly dry for the start of the week.

Temperatures are expected to rise to the average for this time of year, and could turn warmer in the east as Good Friday approaches.

The Met Office forecast says: "Central and eastern areas will be largely dry to start the period, with some bright or sunny spells likely.

"Temperatures should rise to average occasionally, and they could turn locally rather warm in the south and east.

"Confidence then reduces markedly during Easter and the start of the following week.

"Temperatures will trend from slightly above average to nearer normal overall, but it will still be rather warm at times in the east."