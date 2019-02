Here is the weather forecast for today (Thursday, February 21).

Rather cloudy but mostly dry, although the odd spot of rain and patchy hill fog possible, mainly at first. Sunny spells then developing, with the the best of these in the east. Feeling very mild, especially in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Staying dry overnight, with clear spells and variable amounts of cloud. Chance of mist, and fog and also some low cloud spreading north around dawn. Minimum temperature 4 °C.