This is what you can expect from the weather this weekend

It’s almost the weekend - but what’s the weather got in store for us?

It looks like the old adage about March winds is set to come true.

According to the Met Office, tonight will start dry and mainly cloudy. Then a band of rain will move into the area from the west during the night. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

On Saturday there will be some light rain at first, clearing to give some bright spells. A further band of wind and rain will move in from the west during the afternoon, clearing late evening. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for very strong winds in the region on Sunday and Monday.

Storm Freya will bring very strong winds, with some travel disruption and possible dangerous conditions late Sunday and into Monday.

What to expect.

* Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible.

* Some damage to buildings and trees, such as tiles blown from roofs and fallen branches, could happen.

* Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

* Some roads and bridges may close.

* Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

* Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Storm Freya is expected to push quickly north-east across parts of England, Wales and southern Scotland through Sunday afternoon and evening, before clearing into the North Sea through the early part of Monday. Gusts of 55-65 mph are likely widely, with the potential for gusts of 70-80 mph for coastal parts of Devon and Cornwall, as well as Irish Sea coasts of Wales and north-west England.

In the East Midlands, Derby, Derbyshire, Leicester, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire ,Northamptonshire, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire and Rutland are expected to be affected.