This is where speed cameras will be patrolling across Derbyshire

Mobile speed cameras will be monitoring traffic at various locations across Derbyshire this week.

This is where they will be positioned until June 27.

A6 Furness Vale

A57 Snake Pass

A619 Chesterfield

A5111 Derby

A57 Glossop

B6019 Alfreton & South Normanton

A6096 Kirk Hallam

A514 Derby

A511 Swadlincote

A61 Chesterfield

A517 Belper to Ashbourne

A6005 Long Eaton to Borrowash

A615 Tansley to Wessington

B6150 Loundsley Green, Chesterfield

Main St, Weston on Trent

A623 Peak Forest

A623 Watergrove

B6051 Newbold Rd, Chesterfield

Derby Rd, Aston on Trent

A5004 Buxton to Fernilee

Church Rd, Quarndon

Burley Lane, Quarndon

B6038 North Wingfield Rd, Grassmoor