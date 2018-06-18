This is where speed cameras will be patrolling across Derbyshire

Mobile speed cameras will be monitoring traffic at various locations across Derbyshire this week.
This is where they will be positioned until June 27.
A6 Furness Vale
A57 Snake Pass
A619 Chesterfield
A5111 Derby
A57 Glossop
B6019 Alfreton & South Normanton
A6096 Kirk Hallam
A514 Derby
A511 Swadlincote
A61 Chesterfield
A517 Belper to Ashbourne
A6005 Long Eaton to Borrowash
A615 Tansley to Wessington
B6150 Loundsley Green, Chesterfield
Main St, Weston on Trent
A623 Peak Forest
A623 Watergrove
B6051 Newbold Rd, Chesterfield
Derby Rd, Aston on Trent
A5004 Buxton to Fernilee
Church Rd, Quarndon
Burley Lane, Quarndon
B6038 North Wingfield Rd, Grassmoor