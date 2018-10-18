This is why an RAF fighter jet was flying low above Derbyshire yesterday

Did you spot an RAF fighter jet flying low over Derbyshire yesterday afternoon?

The RAF’s Panavia Tornado GR4 tore through the skies of South Yorkshire yesterday around 4pm before making its way into the Peak District.

An RAF Tornado. Photo - Shutterstock

And it certainly made plenty of noise as it did so with one person describing the noise as 'incredible'.

But there's nothing to worry about.

An RAF spokesperson said that there was ‘no need for concern; and that the Tornado was on a ‘routine training’ route through South Yorkshire and into the Peak District.

The Tornado has been one of Britain’s main combat aircrafts for the last five decades, flying in various conflicts around the world including the Bosnian and Kosovo Wars, Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan.

It was famously part of the legendary 617 Squadron; renowned for the 1943 Dambusters raid and is now based at RAF Marham.

The aircraft conducts attack missions against planned targets, armed reconnaissance against targets of opportunity and close air support (CAS) for ground forces.

For attacks against pre-planned targets the Tornado GR4 usually employs GPS/laser-guided bombs from the Paveway family, or the Storm Shadow cruise missile, the latter fired from considerable stand-off ranges.

A statement on the RAF website reads: “Through its unique weapons effects and the RAF’s air-to-air refuelling capability, Tornado provides the UK government with a rapid and flexible crisis response tool.”