This week's fascinating slideshow of Matlock's past

2007: Children in Need - Kyle McCathie - cowboy, Harrison Butterworth - King Richard, Alex Odling - Captain Jack Sparrow, Mihnea Sivoglo - Count Dracula, Felicity Kaye -Tinkerbell, Chloe Naylor - Madonna.

2007: Peter Naylor and Richard Bacon of Pinelog, Bakewell, donate a new den to Bakewell Junior School with the help of Georgia Naylor, Sam Lomas, Alex Brown, Elliot Fox-Low and project coordinator Caryl Issac.

Date uknown: Winster Pre-School staff Leica Buxton, Cathy Banks, Sarah Fairburn and Sarah Stacey, and the children celebrate their superb OFSTED report with a some fun finger painting.

2007: Irene Hodges and Pat Britland of Bakewell with their Chairmans Awards, presented to them for their dedicated knitting of blankets, hats and gloves for the Childrens Shoebox Appeal.

