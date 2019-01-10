Three Derbyshire fire engines get fresh look to promote role of on-call firefighters

Three fire stations in Derbyshire are to receive a new engine designed to encourage more people to join the service.

Matlock, Glossop and Swadlincote stations are each set to receive one of three fire engines that have been wrapped with new national on-call firefighter branding in a bid to raise awareness of the role.

As part of a National Awareness Week to promote the role of on-call firefighters, the three fire engines have been undergoing a makeover to showcase the new branding.

Matlock’s fire engine is already back on station and people in the area should be able to spot the truck when it’s out and about.

Glossop and Swadlincote’s fire engines will make their way back to station later this week.

Derbyshire’s chief fire officer, Terry McDermott, said: “We have been working hard across the whole of the UK to raise awareness of the role of an on-call firefighter, a career that can fit around other commitments, and one that can give people many skills that are transferable.

“In Derbyshire two thirds of our fire engines are crewed by on-call firefighters.

“On-call firefighters come from every walk of life, including homemakers, shopkeepers, builders, farmers, office workers, directors of companies and people who are not currently employed. The role gives them great flexibility, a sense of belonging and the opportunity to work in and serve the communities in which they live.

“The awareness campaign hopes to raise the profile of the role of on-call firefighters and get people from all walks of life to consider becoming an on-call firefighter. "

He added: “The fire engines that we have wrapped with the new branding will be out in the Matlock, Glossop and Swadlincote areas, promoting the role and hopefully driving people to the national on-call website where they can find out more information, or register their interest in the role.”

On-call firefighters are paid a retaining fee and are also paid for each call they attend. They respond via a pager, during the hours that they have declared as being available. Like full time firefighters, on-call firefighters are provided with full training, both initially before taking up their post and then continually throughout their career.

Fore more information, click here