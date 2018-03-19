Three Derbyshire roads closed after heavy snow

Three Derbyshire roads remain closed after heavy snow over the weekend.

They are the A6024 Holme Moss, the A57 Snake Pass and Monks Road, Chunal to Charlesworth.

A Derbyshire County Council (DCC) spokesman said at 6am: “Motorists are advised to drive with extra caution if travelling this morning as black ice is expected to cause a hazard on the county's roads.

“We've been ploughing and gritting relentlessly since the latest winter weather hit on Friday - ensuring large of amounts of salt have been put on to road surfaces.

“However, a combination of rain, sleet, high winds and melting snow is washing a lot of the salt from the carriageway.

“We gritted the full primary network again from 4am but even treated surfaced are expected to have icy patches this morning.

“Farmer contractors will again be supporting our clearance efforts today.”

A number of bus services are affected and people are advised to check with bus operators before travelling.

Northern Rail tweeted that all lines are blocked between Hazel Grove and Buxton with disruption expected until at least 1pm today.

According to DCC, Highfields School (Lumsdale and Starkholmes sites) and Hartshorne CE Primary School are closed today.