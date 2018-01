Three people have been injured in a serious crash on a major Derbyshire road.

The incident - which involved one van and one car - happened within the last hour on the A608 Heanor Rd, Smalley.

The three casualties are being treated the the ambulance service and Derbyshire police are also in attendance.

The A608 is currently closed in both directions and heavy traffic is reported to be building up.

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service advised motorists to 'avoid the area'.