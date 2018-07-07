Three men arrested in connection with 'car cannibal' thefts

Three men have been arrested in connection with so-called ‘car cannibal’ type thefts in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales.

The arrests are in connection with 10 incidents which have taken place since October, in Glossop, Bamford, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Dove Holes, Hathersage, Bakewell and Matlock.

Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen Golf models had been targeted in these incidents.

So-called ‘car cannibal’ type thefts are when parts of a vehicle, such as their bumper, bonnet, lights, number plates and other pars, are taken while it is parked up.

The men, aged 36, 32 and 26, are from the Sheffield area.

They have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.