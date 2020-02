Three schools have been closed after pupils returned from school trips to Italy with flu-like symptoms, amid fears of a coronavirus outbreak.

Cransley School, in Northwich, Brine Leas Academy, in Nantwich, and Sandbach High School, in Sandbach – all in Cheshire - are now closed after a number of pupils returned from trips to Italy over half-term.

Three schools have been closed over coronavirus fears. (Photo: Getty Images).

There are currently 11 towns in Italy on lockdown after seven people died from the virus and 229 others tested positive.

