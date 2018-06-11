Thug is fined after using threatening behaviour in the street

A thug behaved in a threatening manner in the street after a couple had become concerned about some suspicious behaviour.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, June 5, how Nigel William Webster, 33, of Manvers Court, Shirebrook, became aggressive when he was approached by concerned people and he was banging his chest and waving his arms.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said a couple who work as taxi drivers initially became aware of a male walking down the road and trying car door handles and walking into a driveway.

One of the taxi-driving couple also spotted another couple, according to Mrs Allsop, and warned them they were going to call police but this suspicious couple later returned and they were seen with Webster.

Mrs Allsop added: “Webster was stood out on the road and he said, ‘when the coppers come send them to my address because they know me’.”

She said Webster became more aggressive during the incident on Langwith Road, at Shirebrook, and CCTV showed the defendant shouting towards the concerned couple and he was banging his chest and waving his arms.

Webster told police he had been walking his dog with the other couple and he admitted making a threat.

The defendant pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour after the incident on May 13.

Webster was sentenced to a 12 month community order with a Thinking Skills Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also fined £80 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.