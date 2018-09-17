Thug is given custody for attacking a fellow tenant after he accused him of stealing

A thug received a custodial sentence after he wrongly accused a fellow-tenant of stealing before attacking him.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, September 11, how Jamie Godley, 26, of Lower Grove, Chesterfield, had been shouting outside a shared property when he demanded fellow tenant Dominic Bell come out to him after he accused him of stealing his bank card.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “It was on July 25, just after 9pm, when Dominic Bell heard screaming and he looked out of a window and saw Jamie Godley but he said he did not have much to do with him because he has issues.

“He was screaming and slamming the outside door and looked up and saw Dominic Bell and said he would give him five seconds to come down or he was coming up and he would beat him up.”

Mrs Allsop added that Godley was throwing his possessions about including a tin which hit a parked vehicle belonging to the landlady of the property and it dented a door.

Mr Bell came out and Godley charged at him and grabbed him and tried to punch him and scratched him under an eye and an arm, according to Mrs Allsop.

She added that Godley had believed Mr Bell had taken his bank card but it is now accepted it was a family member who had his bank card.

Also, while Godley was later in police custody he admitted smearing faeces on his cell wall in what is known as a “dirty protest”.

Godley pleaded guilty to assault by beating and to damaging a vehicle from July 25 and he also admitted causing damage to police cell.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said Godley suffers with ADHD and has been diagnosed on the autistic spectrum and he has self-harmed.

He added that he has been in custody on remand for nearly six weeks and he has got himself clean from drugs.

Mr Meakin added: “He was still in the mindset Mr Bell had taken the card. He fully accepts that it was all in his head and he had completely over-reacted and lost control and attacked Mr Bell and threw the tin in protest.

“The later ‘dirty protest’ was borne out of frustration at the way he felt he was being penalised for what someone else had done.”

The probation service outlined some of Godley’s previous convictions including damage, begging and drugs possession and that he has failed to engage with the probation service.

Magistrates sentenced Godley to ten weeks of custody and ordered him to pay £380 of compensation.

He was also given a 12 month restraining order to stay away from Mr Bell.