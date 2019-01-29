Thug ripped partner’s blouse and smashed her phone outside Spireites’ stadium

A thug assaulted his partner and smashed her phone during an incident outside Chesterfield FC’s Proact football stadium.

Patrick John Harrison, 24, of Nether Avenue, Killamarsh, had been upset because he had not wanted his partner to pick him up and he pulled the handbrake on and ripped her blouse before smashing her phone, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam told the January 24 hearing: “He was picked up by his girlfriend in a car. He wanted to walk home and was annoyed she had picked him up.

“While driving he pulled the handbrake to try and get out and buy cigarettes.”

Mrs Haslam added that Harrison’s girlfriend got the car to the football ground and she wanted to get out of the driver’s side and he grabbed her and ripped her dress and grabbed her phone and smashed it on the ground.

Police attended the football stadium on Sheffield Road, at Whittington Moor, and later found the female at an address upset and frightened with her blouse ripped and her bare back exposed.

The defendant admitted to police he had smashed his girlfriend’s phone and had pushed and grabbed her during the incident on January 7.

Harrison pleaded guilty to assault by beating, damaging a mobile phone and causing a vehicle to be on Sheffield Road in circumstances deemed to be dangerous.

Magistrates adjourned the case until January 31 to consider a probation report before sentencing.

Harrison was released on unconditional bail.