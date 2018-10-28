Tickets now on sale for Bluebell Wood children’s hospice superdraw

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice has launched its 2018 Seasonal Superdraw, with a top prize of £2,500.

Every penny raised in the will help families across the region to support children and young adults with life-shortening conditions and their families.

Hospice fundraiser Kelly Gerrard said: “Entering our Superdraw is a really fun and easy way to support families facing incredibly tough times, and help them make magical memories.”

“By buying a ticket, you have the chance of an unforgettable Christmas, but you’ll definitely be helping Bluebell Wood families through the festive season and beyond.”

She added: “All the money raised will help to fund all sorts of activities for our children and young adults, from soft play and arts and crafts to music therapy and movie nights, and much more.”

Barrie Tarr, 67, from Old Whittington, Chesterfield, won the top prize last year.

He said:“I was over the moon when I got the call to say I’d won. It was a big surprise. The money was with us by Christmas and it could not have come at a better time.

“I’d definitely encourage people to buy Bluebell Wood Superdraw tickets. I had never thought I would win something like this. It just shows you really do need to be in it to win it.”

Tickets are now on sale at www.bluebellwood.org/superdraw and at Bluebell Wood shops in Bakewell, Chapeltown, Chesterfield, Dinnington, Hellaby, Rotherham, Sheffield, Wombwell and Worksop.

The winning ticket will be drawn on December 14, along with a runner-up who will win a luxury hamper.

Winners will be contacted by phone and all the winning numbers published on the website above.