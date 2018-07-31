Tickets now on sale for Y Not Festival 2019

Tickets are now on sale for Y Not Festival 2019.

The Pikehall festival took place at the weekend with headline performances from The Libertines and Catfish and the Bottlemen, as well as Jamiroquai.

Razorlight play Y Not Festival 2018. Photo - Max Miechowski

Y Not Festival organisers thank fans and artists

And those wanting to book early for next year can now take advantage of early bird tickets.

There is also an option for a pre-payment plan to help spread the cost.

Early bird tickets are priced at £99.50 plus booking fee and postage. Pre-payment plans are priced at £14.39 a month plus booking fee and postage.

No details of next year's line-up have yet been released but organisers have already been working hard to secure artists to perform.

For tickets, or more information, see the website.