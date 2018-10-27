Tickets selling out fast for last nights of Matlock Bath Illuminations

This weekend is your last chance to catch the 2018 Matlock Bath Illuminations and tickets are selling out quickly.

Around 80 per cent of all tickets are already gone for tonight’s event, a spokesman for Derbyshire County Council said: “Don’t risk being turned away at the gate. Our best advice is to save cash by booking online as soon as possible.”

This evening’s event will feature an additional Halloween-themed ‘ghouls catwalk’ show at 6.10pm.

That will be followed by a ‘fire and glow’ show at 6.30pm, before the main boat parade gets under way at 7pm.

The fireworks finale will take place as usual at 9pm.

Tomorrow night’s shorter event will not feature the ghouls catwalk, and will finish at 8pm.

Adult tickets cost £6, concessionary tickets cost £5, and ages up to 16 can get free tickets with an accompanying adult. Online bookings close at 6pm.

To book now, go to https://goo.gl/qKZaju.

For information on planning your visit, see https://goo.gl/xgWDqc.