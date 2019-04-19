Tom McConville Band share their foot-tapping dance tunes in Darley Dale

Fasten your seatbelts for a ride through rhythmic dance tunes when the Tom McConville Band play in Darley Dale.

The group are booked for a concert at the village's Whitworth Centre on Saturday, April 20.

Fronted by the incendiary fiddle playing of singer Tom McConville, the band features Shona Kipling who is one of the finest accordion players in the country. Add David Newey's incredible guitar and Phil Murray's acoustic bass and you have a band to be reckoned with.

The group is founded in traditional folk but also delivers country, jazz , blues and rock and roll.

Tickets £14. Go to www.peak-concerts.co.uk.

