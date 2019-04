Click here for details on the acts heading your way, including top George Michael tribute act FastLove (pictured) at Derby Arena on May 16.

1. Folk ace Cara Dillon is at Landau Forte College Theatre, Derby, on May 3 Cara Dillon Matt Austin other Buy a Photo

2. Comedian Lee Hurst is at Landau Forte College Theatre on May 9 Lee Hurst other Buy a Photo

3. Comic Mike McClean is at The Venue in Derby on May 17 Mike McClean other Buy a Photo

4. See The Simon and Garfunkel Story at The Venue in Derby on May 28 and 29 The Simon and Garfunkel Story other Buy a Photo

View more