Top ten things to do this weekend What will you be doing on this last weekend in January? Here we round up some suggestions of things to do. Peak District Artisans are holding an exhibition in the stables at Chatsworth from 10.30am to 3.30pm. Free admission. jpimedia Buy a Photo ELO Experience play at Buxton Opera House on Friday, January 25. Tickets 24. Call 01298 72190. other Buy a Photo Dark comedy Caroline's Kitchen is running at Derby Theatre until Saturday, January 26. Tickets from 15. Go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk/carolines-kitchen or call 01332 59 39 39. other Buy a Photo Who's Next play the hits of The Who at The Flowerpot, Derby. Advance tickets 10. Go to www.raw.promo.co.uk or buy from venue. Sally Newhouse other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3