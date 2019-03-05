Toyota warn a no-deal Brexit could threaten future of car making in Derbyshire

Chairman of Toyota’s European operations Didier Leroy told the Financial Times that a no-deal Brexit would make it “extremely complicated” to build new models at its British plants.

The warning is yet another blow to the car making industry, following Nissan’s reversal of a 2016 decision to build a sport utility vehicle in Sunderland and Honda’s planned Swindon closure.

The warning is likely to raise concerns over job losses with about 3,000 staff employed at the Burnaston site.

The warning is likely to raise concerns over job losses with about 3,000 staff employed at the Burnaston site.

Mr Leroy told the Financial Times that a no-deal Bexit would be “terrible” for its UK operations.

Mr Leroy added that Toyota had “no plan today to withdraw from the UK and stop production”, but added that a hard Brexit would create challenges for its British plants to remain competitive.

The first car, a Carina E, drove off the Burnaston production line on December 16 1992.