Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from June 17
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
1. A60 Mansfield Road, Warsop
Traffic control (stop/go boards) on A60 Mansfield Road, Warsop, due to gully cleansing, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until June 21, 2019.
2. B6079 Retford Road, Worksop
Traffic control (stop/go boards) on B6079 Retford Road, Worksop, due to gully cleansing, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until June 21, 2019.
3. Breach Road, Heanor
Road closure at Breach Rd, Marlpool, Heanor, to facilitate new gas service connection works, by Derbyshire County Council. In place until June 21, 2019.
4. B6179 Butterley Hill, Ripley
Traffic control (two-way signals) at B6179 Butterley Hill, Ripley, due to gas repair, by Cadent. Delays likely until June 20, 2019.
