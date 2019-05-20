Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from May 20
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.
1. A60 Carlton Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick
Some carriageway incursion on A60 Carlton Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick, due to gas mains replacement, by Cadent. Delays possible until June 12, 2019.
Google Street View
other
2. Ebenezer Street, Ilkeston
Road closure on Ebenezer Street, Ilkeston to facilitate gas main renewal works, by Derbyshire County Council. In place until June 14, 2019.
Google Street View
other
3. Holly Lane, Ambergate, Belper
Road closure on Holly Lane, Ambergate, Belper, to facilitate bridge parapet wall repair works, by Derbyshire County Council. In place until May 24, 2019.
Google Street View
other
4. Little John Drive, Rainworth
Road closure on Little John Drive, Rainworth, due to resurfacing of footways and minor kerbing works, by Notts County Council. In place until 5pm, June 14, 2019.
Google Street View
other
View more