Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from November 12
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
1. A619 Worksop Road, Clowne
Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A619 Worksop Road, Clowne, due to work near Van Dyke Hotel and new development site towards the A618, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until December 13, 2019.
Traffic control (two-way signals) on Belper Road, Holbrook, Belper, outside garage, north of Shaw Lane, to excavate and install new valve, by Severn Trent Water. Delays possible until November 21, 2019.