Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from November 19
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.
1. A6 Dale Road, Matlock Bath
Traffic control (two-way signals) at A6 Dale Road, Matlock Bath, due to lantern change and erect columns, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until November 29, 2019.
Google Street View
2. B6034 Ollerton Road, Clumber Park
Traffic control (two-way signals) on B6034 Ollerton Road, Clumber Park, due to tree works, by Notts County Council. Delays possible until November 29, 2019.
Google Street View
3. Crossley Street, Ripley
Road closure at Crossley Street, Ripley, to repair pipeline, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until November 25, 2019.
Google Street View
4. Kings Mill Road East, Sutton in Ashfield
Traffic control (two-way signals) at A617, A38 Kings Mill Road East, Sutton in Ashfield, due to gully cleansing, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until November 22, 2019.
Google Street View
