Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from October 23
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks..
1. Ascot Avenue, Kimberley
Road closure at Ascot Avenue, Kimberley, Beverley Drive to end, due to carriageway microasphalting and relining, by Notts County Council.. Delays likely until October 29, 2019.
Google Street View
other
2. Bath Lane, Mansfield
Traffic control (stop/go boards) at B6033 Bath Lane, Mansfield, due to gully cleansing, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until October 25, 2019.
Google Street View
other
3. Chalons Way, Ilkeston
Lane closure on A6007 Chalons Way, Ilkeston, on the dual carriageway, on Sundays only, due to verge maintenance works, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until December 1, 2019.
Google Street View
other
4. Heage Road, Ripley
Traffic control (two-way signals) on B6374 Heage Road, Ripley, due to pipe repair, by Severn Trent Water. Delays possible until October 24, 2019.
Google Street View
other
View more