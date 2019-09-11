Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from September 11
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Wednesday 11 September 2019 12:43
For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.
1. A6 Dale Road South, Darley Dale
Traffic control (multi-way signals) on A6 Dale Road South, Darley Dale, due to works being carried out by Cadent. Delays likely until September 13, 2019.
Google Street View
other
2. A6 Derby Road, Belper
Traffic control (two-way signals) on A6 Derby Road, Belper, due to street light cable fault repair, by Western Power Distribution. Delays likely until September 13, 2019.
Google Street View
other
3. A60 Doncaster Road, Carlton in Lindrick
Some carriageway incursion at A60 Doncaster Road, Carlton in Lindrick, between junction with Long Lane to opposite junction with Greenway, Doncaster Road, to locate blockages, by BT. Delays possible until September 13, 2019.
Google Street View
other
4. A6007 High Street, Heanor
Some carriageway incursion at A6007 High Street, Loscoe, Heanor, due to reinforcement scheme, by Western Power Distribution. Delays likely until September 20, 2019.
Google Street View
other
View more