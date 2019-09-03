Check out the traffic and travel where you are.

Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from September 3

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

1. A38 southbound

2. A57 Worksop Road, Worksop

3. Gregorys Way, Belper

4. Lea Road, Matlock

