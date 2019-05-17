Check out the traffic and travel where you are.

Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey this wekend

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Traffic control (stop/go boards) at A631 Rotherham Road, Tickhill, Doncaster, Worksop Road to railway bridge, due to works being carried out by Doncaster Borough Council. Delays possible until June 7, 2019.

1. A631 Rotherham Road, Tickhill

Traffic control (multi-way signals) on B6034 Ollerton Road, Clumber Park, at the junction of Ollerton Road and Clumber Road, due to work being carried out by Severn Trent Water. Delays possible until May 30, 2019.

2. B6034 Ollerton Road, Clumber Park

Traffic control (multi-way signals) at B6045 Blyth Road, Worksop, at the junction with Hundred Acre Lane, due to works being carried out by Severn Trent Water. Delays possible until May 22, 2019.

3. B6045 Blyth Road, Worksop

Traffic control (two-way signals) on Bullbridge Hill, Ambergate, Belper, on the bend next to The Beeches, due to rebuilding of wall, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until June 14, 2019.

4. Bullbridge Hill, Ambergate, Belper

