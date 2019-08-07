Check out the traffic and travel where you are.

Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journeyfrom August 7

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Road closure on A38, restrictions: Ripley to Coxbench southbound carriageway, due to barrier and fence safety repairs, by Highways England. Delays possible until September 16, 2019.

1. A38 Ripley

Lane closure on A57 Aston Way, Aston, from M1 junction 31 to 100m past central reservation, offside lane closure for grounds maintenance, by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council. Delays likely until August 9, 2019.

2. A57 Aston Way, Aston

Traffic control (two-way signals) at A517 Bridge Foot, Belper, at foot bridge over River Derwent, due to works being carried out by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until October 11, 2019.

3. A517 Bridge Foot, Belper

Road closure at Grives Lane, Kirkby in Ashfield, at the level crossing, due to works being carried out by Network Rail. Delays likely until August 8, 2019.

4. Grives Lane, Kirkby in Ashfield

