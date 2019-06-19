Car crashed off bridge and into water during serious Derbyshire collision

A 'serious collision' on a major Derbyshire road caused one car to crash off a bridge and submerge into water.

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information into the collision, on the A52 yesterday (June 18).

Police were on the scene.

The accident happened at about 1.50am between Ashbourne and Derby and caused the road to be closed for most of the day..

The cars, a Toyota Yaris and a Renault Clio collided on a bridge on Painters Lane in Ednaston.

The Toyota Yaris left the bridge and was submerged in the water below. A joint response from all emergency services was provided and the people in the car were brought to safety.

Four women were taken to hospital where they remain with non-life threatening injuries.

A police spokesman said: "We would like anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact us on 101 using reference number 19000313011 of June 18."