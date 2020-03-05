Derbyshire customers in shock at collapse of airline Flybe this morning

Derbyshire residents with flights booked with Flybe this year are in shock at the collapse of the airline.

Europe’s largest regional carrier announced today that the firm had collapsed and administrators had been appointed.

Airline FlyBe collapsed this morning

Crisis talks were held yesterday but failed – putting up to 2,000 jobs at risk and leaving thousands of customers concerned about flights and holidays.

All flights have been grounded this morning and customers have been urged to not travel to airports unless they have made alternative arrangements.

FlyBe chief executive, Mark Anderson, said the company had made ‘every possible attempt’ to avoid going bust but had been ‘unable to overcome significant funding challenges’.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority said it was ‘a sad day for UK aviation’ and the collapse will be ‘very distressing’ for staff and customers.

The Department for Transport said staff would be at all affected UK airports today to help Flybe passengers make alternative travel plans.