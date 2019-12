A road in Derbyshire is closed in both directions, after a coach ploughed into a wall today (December 2).

Police say the coach left the carriageway and struck a wall on the A6 between Darley Dale and Rowsley this morning.

The road is currently closed in both directions.

Passengers of the coach have been checked over, and no serious injuries have been reported.

Officers are advising people to avoid the area, and take alternative routes if possible.