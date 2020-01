A overnight landslip had led to the closure of a Derbyshire road.

Derbyshire County Council closed a section of Lea Road between Cromford and Lea Bridge after a landslip overnight last night (January 15).

The landslip

A spokesperson for the council says the land is still moving, so the council will continue to monitor the situation.

The road is closed between Mill Road and Willersley Lane (Cromford) and Mill Lane and Lea Road (Lea Bridge).

Motorists are advised that a diversion is in place.