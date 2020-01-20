Derbyshire road closed for 'many months' after landslip

Nottinghamshire County Council is advising motorists of a closure on a section of road between Cromford and Lea Bridge following a landslip earlier this week.

A 45 metre Section of Lea Road gave way overnight on Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16 January following recent floods.

Landslip on Lea Road near Cromford.

Lea Road is closed from the junction with Willersley Lane and the junction with Lea Road at Lea Bridge.

Signposted diversions are in place. The alternative route is along the B5035 through Whatstandwell and Crich, through Wakebridge and Holloway, then back on to Lea Road and vice versa.

Littles Travel bus services 140 and 141 are affected and are being diverted through Tansley.

Access to Cromford railway station is unrestricted.

Until the extent of the damage is determined it is unclear what repair work needs to be carried out or how long the road will be closed for, although it is expected to be many months.