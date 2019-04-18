Listed Derbyshire bridge demolished after lorry crash

A Derbyshire bridge has had to be demolished after a lorry struck it.

Derbyshire County Council said the listed bridge - which runs over the B5056 near Brassington - will eventually be rebuilt.

Picture provided by Derbyshire County Council.

Following Wednesday afternoon's collision, the B5056 remains closed between the junctions with the A5012 Via Gellia to the A515.

A council spokesperson said: "We're hoping to reopen the B5056 later on Thursday.

"We've had to remove the bridge over the road as it was unsafe.

"The bridge is part of our industrial heritage and is listed but we will rebuild it using as many parts of the structure as possible.

"The bridge carried the High Peak trail over the road so, at this point, approximately three miles from Middleton Top, the trail is closed.

"We are looking for an alternative route for the trail.

"As soon as we have timescales for rebuilding the bridge we will let you know."