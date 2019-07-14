Motorists warned of delays on the M1 motorway in Derbyshire after a multiple vehicle crash

Highways England has warned motorists that are possible delays on the approach to an incident on the M1 motorway spanning about five miles in Derbyshire.

Queues have been building-up as traffic approaches Junction 28, of the M1 motorway, near Pinxton, with average speeds on the approach to Junction 27 recorded at 18mph, according to Highways England.

The organisation advised people to consider alternative routes.

The M1 southbound from J28 to J27 had to close three lanes after a multiple vehicle crash and warned of delays but has since confirmed that some lanes are open now.

Highways England also stated that the M1 northbound also had to have one lane closed at J28 for a broken down vehicle but all its lanes are now open.