Stagecoach brings more buses to Derbyshire town

Stagecoach has announced it has taken over operation of the 216 and 217 buses in Matlock.

The 216, which connects Matlock with Cromford and Bonsall, and the 217, which connects Darley Dale and Chatsworth House, is now operated by Stagecoach, which also delivers MatlockBus M1 and M4 services locally.

John Young, Stagecoach Yorkshire commercial director, said: "We are excited to be extending our Matlock network and we hope that these new additions prove as popular as our local M1 and M4 buses which were so well received by Matlock residents."

MORE: These are the UK's worst airports for security delays