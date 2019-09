A lorry and a car have crashed on the M1 near Worksop.

One of the four lanes on the southbound carriageway has been closed between junctions 30 and 29a for Worksop.

However both vehicles have now driven away so all lanes are now open.

There is also congestion on the northbound carriageway at the exit for junction 31.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 2pm and 2.15pm.