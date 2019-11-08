Train services in Chesterfield, Matlock and Mansfield cancelled due to floods

Flooding at Breadsall means trains in Chesterfield, Matlock and Mansfield are being cancelled.

Trains on the London St Pancras/ Nottingham/ Sheffield and Matlock/ Derby/ Nottingham routes are disrupted, and trains between Derby and Chesterfield are cancelled.

East Midlands Railways

Flooding in Worksop has led to trains on the Nottingham/Mansfield/Worksop route being cancelled also.

Network Rail continue to monitor the water levels in these areas.

East Midlands Railways say they do not have an estimate for when the services are expected to resume, and are looking at alternative arrangements for passangers.