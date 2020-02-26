Widespread disruption is expected in Derbyshire this morning as snowfall overnight has led to road closures in the county.

Derbyshire County Council said three major roads are closed this morning – the A57 Snake Pass, A53 Leek Road and A6024 Holme Moss.

Roads in Derbyshire are affected by snow this morning

The council said: “Major disruption is expected on the roads this morning as heavy snow continues to fall in the Peak District and plummeting temperatures bring the threat of ice elsewhere across the county.

“Our gritter drivers have been working throughout the night with snow ploughs to try and keep roads clear and efforts are continuing through patchy snow showers forecast for this morning in the area and beyond as heavier snow showers move into the Ashbourne area.

“The A537 Cat & Fiddle has reopened but we continue to monitor the situation in that area and motorists are urged to take care.”

The council added: “Work continues to clear the A515 at Pomeroy following an accident involving a lorry.

“All primary and secondary routes across the county were gritted from 6pm yesterday and we were out again gritting secondary routes from 9pm and primary routes from midnight last night.

“Other main routes in the Peak District are currently passable but motorists are advised to take care.

“Elsewhere in the county ice may be an issue on some routes due to the amount of rain overnight and run-off from adjacent land following heavy and persistent rain over recent weeks. Again, motorists are advised to take care when heading out this morning.”