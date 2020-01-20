Woodhead Pass blocked after van crashes into wall

Part of the Woodhead Pass in Derbyshire is blocked this afternoon, after a van crashed into a wall.

Police were called at 11.55pm, to reports that a Ford Transit Van had been in a collision with a wall near Crowden.

Another vehicle, a Peugeot 207, swerved to avoid the crash, losing its wheel.

The road was closed while officers attended the incident.

An air ambulance was requested, and the van driver was taken to Tameside Hospital as a precaution, for minor injuries.

There are significant delays in the area, as Derbyshire County Council’s highways department clear the debris, and the vehicles are recovered.

The scene at Woodhead Pass

Motorists are being warned to avoid the area due to heavy congestion, and take an alternative route if possible.

Derbyshire Constabulary’s High Peak Response Unit Tweeted: “Officers are in attendance at a two vehicle collision on the A628 Woodhead Pass near Crowden.

“Road partially blocked. Please expect delays.”