Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from Thursday, April 11
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Wednesday 10 April 2019 13:18
For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page.
1. A619 Worksop Road, Barlborough
Traffic control (two-way signals) at A619 Worksop Road, Barlborough,due to planned work about to start near wind turbine by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until April 12, 2019.
Traffic control (give and take) at Parkers Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, due to flood prevention measures by Severn Trent Water. Valid until April 15, 2019.
3. A6007 Heanor Road, Ilkeston
Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A6007 Heanor Road, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, due to civil works associated with refurbishment of traffic signals by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until April 12, 2019.
4. Newgate Street, Worksop
Traffic control (stop/go boards) at Newgate Street, Worksop, due to lining works by Notts County Council. Delays possible until April 17, 2019.
