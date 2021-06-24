Derbyshire County Council plans new speed limits on A632 from Matlock after 19 collisions in three years

The authority is proposing to extend the existing 30mph limit at the Matlock end of the A632 to Chesterfield by 298 metres north-east of its junction with Quarry Lane to reflect the impact of recently constructed residential developments.

A 40mph section of the road would begin just beyond Matlock Golf Club and continue for 848 metres before increasing to a new, reduced limit of 50mph either side of Kelstedge.

The collision history along the existing national speed limit sections of the A632 identifies 13 slight, five serious and one fatal collision recorded over three years to December 2020, and further changes are planned at the Chesterfield end.

This stretch of Chesterfield Road could soon see traffic restricted to a 30mph speed limit. (Photo: Google)

The proposals will be subject to further public consultation starting soon but Matlock Town Council members have already expressed their support at a meeting of the corporate committee on Monday, June 21.

Councillor Steve Wain said: “I’m very happy that it finally looks like its going to happen, and I hope it can be done quickly.

“It’s something we’ve been campaigning for since I was first elected. I remember canvassing in the area and being stunned by the the speed which vehicles were travelling.”

He added: “Quite a few children play around Cardinshaw Road, and have to cross to get over the road to school so it will benefit the community. There were plans to put in a crossing but it was decided that it wouldn’t be viable, so reducing speeds is the least we could do.”

Councillor Sue Burfoot, who also represents the area at county level, said: “We’re working to reduce speeds in parts of Matlock and Tansley and this is one of the big things we hoped would get done.

“With the new developments that have gone up there, and drivers pulling out of Cardinshaw and Bentley Bridge Road, I think it’s absolutely necessary.”

She added: “You only need to look at the statistics to see the harm reduction from accidents at slower speeds.

“People will have chance to have their say and not everyone will like it, but I’m totally in support of it.”