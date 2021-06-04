Derbyshire Dales MP reaffirms support for Bakewell residents frustrated by dangerous parking

Ms Dines staged an open air meeting with residents on Castle Mount Crescent on Tuesday, June 1, to listen to their concerns alongside the area’s county councillor Alasdair Sutton and district councillor Mark Wakeman.

She said: “Following on from my survey of residents on Castle Mount Crescent and surrounding roads last October, it is clear the issue of inconsiderate and illegal parking has continued and in some cases increased.

“This is a long-standing problem which has increased recently to the point that the lives of residents are being blighted.”

Sarah Dines MP, centre, held an outdoor meeting with residents in the Castle Mount Crescent area of Bakewell

Residents fear the parking issue restricts access for emergency vehicles which may need to reach their homes, and blocks the line of sight for other road users which making use of the road dangerous for drivers.

Some also find they cannot always get on and off their own driveways – a particular problem for those who are disabled and vulnerable.

Castle Mount residents are not alone in experiencing the problem in the Derbyshire Dales, with parking complaints consistently raised in visitor hotspots.

Ms Dines said: “Inconsiderate parking is at best frustrating and at worst, incredibly dangerous. There is a distinct difference between causing inconvenience, and parking as witnessed in the Castle Mount Crescent area which is genuinely detrimental to residents’ safety.

“I know from talking to residents that some people are unable to leave their homes and fear that vehicles would not be able to get to them if they were to need emergency care.”

She added: “Following my survey I presented the results to the county council who unfortunately declined to act, but the campaign still goes on and I am determined that some action be taken.