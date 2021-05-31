Police speed camera van

Derbyshire speed cameras: This is where speed cameras will be across north Derbyshire this week

Derbyshire police have released the latest locations where their mobile speed cameras will be in operation next week.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 31st May 2021, 11:25 am

Please note the images are for illustration only and do not show the exact locations of the mobile cameras.

Cameras will be at these locations until June 6.

Derbyshire Casualty Reduction Support Team said: “We will be attending other locations across Derbyshire so please ensure you adhere to the speed limits of the roads that you are travelling on.”

1. B6019 The Common, South Normanton

B6019 The Common, South Normanton

Photo: Google

2. The Dale, Stoney Middleton

The Dale, Stoney Middleton

Photo: Google

3. A618, Rotherham Road, Killamarsh

A618, Rotherham Road, Killamarsh

Photo: Google

4. Main Road, Bamford.

Main Road, Bamford.

Photo: Google

