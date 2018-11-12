Derbyshire to get £8 million for road repairs

Derbyshire is to get an £8 million share of a £45 million funding pot for road repairs, the government has announced.

The East Midlands is to get an extra £45.8 million investment in repairs, with Derbyshire getting £8, 414,000 of that.

The news has been announced by the Department for Transport, who have revealed how the £420 million announced in the budget will be spent. The latest funding brings the total funds for roads in the East Midlands for this year to over £151 million.

Next year (2019-2020), the East Midlands will get £108 million from the Local Highways Maintenance and Integrated Transport Block funds, which will go towards repairing roads and investing in small safety, bus priority or walking and cycling schemes.

Roads Minister Jesse Noman said: “Potholes are a huge problem for all road users, and too often we see issues occurring at the same place time after time.

“That is why the government is investing more in improving our roads than at any time before - £15 billion between 2015 and 2020 and a further £28.8 billion to 2025. Plus an immediate extra £420 million for potholes and local road maintenance just this year.

“The East Midlands will be getting an extra £45 million this winter to keep its roads in good condition to keep drivers and cyclists safe.”